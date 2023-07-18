discovering the biblical Sela

In Jordan, in addition to Petra and Wadi Rum, there is something new to discover: Sela. It is a spectacular archaeological site, which hardly anyone knows about, between Petra and the Dana Reserve: it preserves the ruins of Sela, mentioned in the Old Testament.

Where is Sela in Jordan

The name has misled many researchers: Villages means rock in Hebrew and it was long believed that it was the very famous one Petra founded by the Nabataeans. In a dominant position on a plateau, hidden among the rocky mountains, the ruins of this ancient city have been attributed by archaeologists to the Sela mentioned in the Hebrew Biblethe Christian Old Testament.

It is an archaeological site of great historical interest, which includes a fortress located at 1900 m asl from which you can enjoy a spectacular panorama of rugged sandstone peaks and rocky gorges. The place is practically unknown to visitors, despite being located about 70 km north of Petra, along the Kings Highway, the Kings Road also mentioned in the Old Testament, which has been connecting Arabia with Syria for at least three millennia.

Sela, what’s in the archaeological site

According to theOld Testament “He, the king of the Jews, Amaziah, defeated the Edumeans in the Valley of Salt, killing ten thousand of them. In such a war he occupied Sela ”(2 Kings 14, 7). There is no evidence of this event which dates back to the eighth century BC, however the pottery ofIron Age found in the area attests that the city was inhabited throughout the first millennium BC. Surrounded by mountains and defensive structures, the place was accessible only through a narrow passage controlled by an access door, still identifiable.

The remains of towers, walls, pavements, houses carved into the rock, altars and a hundred cisterns and basins for collecting rainwater are still visible. Among the testimonies that emerged on the site, the enormous one stands out inscription on the rock located about 1000 m high, wanted by Babylonian king Nabonidus to celebrate his conquest of the Edomite kingdom in the mid-sixth century BC In the bas-relief we recognize the images of the king with a long robe, conical crown and staff in his left hand, the sun, the moon and some stars. A few centuries later, the first written testimony of the Nabatei instead, it tells of the looting of the settlement occupied by them, by the Greek troops in 311 BC. The relevance of the findings and the landscape context make Sela an unmissable site for history and archeology enthusiasts.

How to reach Sela from Italy

To get to Sela you land at Aqabathe Jordanian city overlooking the Red Sea, an ideal base both for a seaside holiday and for a tour to discover southern Jordan with the Wadi Rum desert, Petra and Sela.

