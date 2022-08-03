.

Video shooting: Yang Bo

Wedding scene.Li Jichun/Photo by China Net

China Net, August 3rd (Reporter Tang Jialei) “High-speed rail is a wedding car, and the station is an auditorium” On August 2nd, the third session of “Meet the Happy Extended Car and Hand in Hand with Great Beauty Changbai” in Yanji Depot of China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. The collective wedding of railway workers was held at Changbai Mountain Station.

At 11:10, the “wedding car” C1302 train that 10 couples took, slowly entered Changbai Mountain Station. When the newcomers got off the train, a folk dance team consisting of more than 50 people on the platform welcomed the newcomers with songs and dances. The newcomers walked through the 60 steps symbolizing “Qiangguo Road·Xingfu Road”, which means that they will walk along the Baidun high-speed railway to a happy distance.

In the waiting room of Changbai Mountain Station, folk songs and dances were lively and cheerful. More than 100 single young people from the stations of Yanji Railway Depot, Yanji Public Works Depot and other units, as well as family members of the newlyweds, family representatives of the last two collective weddings and their crystallization of love.

The grooms, who were uniformly dressed in railway uniforms, knelt on one knee with roses in their hands, and proposed to the bride in the Korean folk dress. In an instant, applause, screams, and shouts were intertwined and echoed in the waiting room.

The bride Yang Hui told reporters: “Changbai Mountain Station is my natal home, and I am especially grateful to the unit for giving us such an opportunity. It is very meaningful to participate in such a folk custom wedding. As a Changbai Mountain high-speed rail person, I can have such an experience, I am honored, Happy too.”

It is understood that the 10 couples who participated in the collective wedding this time came from the positions of connector, shunter, passenger, conductor, comprehensive controller, train attendant, and line worker.

Wedding scene.China Net reporter Tang Jialei / photo

Wedding scene.Liu Shenku/Photo by China Net

Wedding scene.Li Jichun/Photo by China Net

Wedding scene.Liu Shenku/Photo by China Net