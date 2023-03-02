Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the National Football League (NFL) for discrimination is open to litigation. Judge Valerie Caproni made a corresponding decision on Wednesday in Manhattan.

Flores sued the league for discrimination shortly after he was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins a year ago, accusing it of racism in dealing with black coaches.

AP/Wilfred Lee



“Incredibly disturbing” for league

Judge Caproni wrote in her reasoning that the accounts of Flores and two other coaches, who have joined the lawsuit but are now facing arbitration, are “incredibly disturbing” in a league “with a long history of systemic racism towards black players.” , coaches and managers.”

It is difficult to understand that at the time the lawsuit was filed, there was only one black head coach on the 32 NFL teams, even though approximately 70 percent of all football players in the league are black.

Flores was on the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff last season and most recently joined the Minnesota Vikings as a defensive coach.