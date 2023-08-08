Discuster Jan Svozil became the junior vice-champion of Europe

The discus player Jan Svozil became the junior vice-champion of Europe in Jerusalem. The 19-year-old thrower from Valašské Meziříčí’s performance of 59.93 meters was not enough for the Ukrainian Michajl Brudin, who sent all five measured attempts beyond 60 meters and won this year’s junior world record of 66.58. Svozil defended the silver by seven centimeters ahead of Yannick Rolvink from the Netherlands.

