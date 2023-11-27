DISGUISED AS Luigi hit TABLAZO (+Video)

The Korean Baseball League made headlines around the world when a special event featured an unexpected twist. Si Kwan Roh, a prominent infielder for the Hanwha Eagles, took to the mound as a pitcher in a charity game organized by the league. But the game took an unexpected turn when the opposing hitter, Jang Jae-Young of the Kwaan Heroes, stepped up to the plate in a Luigi costume.

The sight of a famous Japanese cartoon character playing baseball against a professional player created laughter and surprise among those in attendance. The 22-year-old pitcher swung powerfully and hit the ball between third base and shortstop, scoring the first run of the game. This unexpected moment created a buzz on social media and became a viral sensation.

The unusual matchup sparked interest and amusement, with many fans expressing their delight at seeing Luigi, a beloved character from the Nintendo franchise, step into the world of professional baseball. The event showcased the lighter side of the sport and provided entertainment for both players and fans alike.

The unexpected and lighthearted moment served as a reminder of the joy and excitement that baseball can bring, even in the midst of competitive play. The event was a testament to the unique and unpredictable nature of sports, and it left a lasting impression on all who witnessed it.

