The intervention of the Bílina captain and playing coach František Bakrlík on Tomáš Soukup was to blame for everything. Bakrlík attacked the opponent after an illegal intervention, and although the opponent did not want to fight, he hit him without gloves one punch after another and also connected blows with his knee towards the head.

The 39-year-old Bakrlík, who is a pupil of Litvínov and 22 years ago also competed at the Under-18 World Championship, where the Czechs finished fourth, received a game penalty from the referees in addition to other penalties.

When he was heading to the cabin, he “greeted” the spectators in the stadium with raised middle fingers on both hands, for which he also received a personal punishment.

This was not Bakrlík’s first transgression Thirty-nine-year-old František Bakrlík has no problems with discipline for the first time. Twelve years ago, he received a one-year ban in Poland when he hit an opponent in the head from behind after a playoff game in the jersey of the Nowy Targ team and then attacked the coach of the opposing team in the same way, starting a mass fight that spread from the ice to the bowels of the stadium. Five years ago, he received an 18-month suspension in the British league again after receiving a penalty in the game for a blow to the head for the second time in the season.

At this moment, hockey ended definitively. Supporters of the home team then started pouring beer and other liquids on the players and officials on the away bench. "According to the minutes of the match, one of the spectators picked up several players' sticks from the visiting team and started swinging them at Bílina's players. He hit the player with some blows and broke several sticks. Subsequently, the visiting players started swinging sticks at this fan and hit him several times," writes onliney.com.

Jakub Beran and Peter Jánský, who in 2015 helped Litvínov win the championship in the extra league, were given personal penalties by the referees, their teammate Robert Bártek was also active in the fight with the spectators. Jánský was also punished for attacking the referee when he prevented the linesman from ending the fight with Bakrlík.

The second qualifying match for the 2nd league remained unfinished in Kralupy😬 In Rosti Smolej’s photo, František Bakrlík from Bílina makes a sporting gesture towards the 670 home spectators. More coming soon at @hokejovekralupy pic.twitter.com/eoqCWK7XWi — Jindřich Karvánek🏒💣🇸🇪🇨🇦🐕 (@JindraKarvanek) April 2, 2023

Most of the visiting staff then went to the dressing room and refused to continue the game. When the Bílina hockey players were invited by the referees to restart the game, they did not return to the ice anyway. After five minutes, the match was ended prematurely.