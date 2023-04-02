Home Sports Disney released the first wave of art concept maps of “Avatar 3” | Hypebeast
Disney released the first wave of art concept maps of "Avatar 3"

Disney released the first wave of art concept maps of "Avatar 3"

With the rave reviews of the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water”, fans are paying more attention to its follow-up development, especially after revealing the wonderful and changeable ecosystem of Pandora (Pandora), they are also more and more looking forward to James Cameron’s future. What kind of visual shock will it bring us.

At least now you can get a glimpse of it through the official art concept map released by Disney. Through these images, we can experience the different landscapes of Pandora in advance, from cold mountains, smoky volcanic belts to hot deserts, and similar to “Avatar: The Way of Water”, in different environments The corresponding Na’vi ethnic group will be generated next time, for example, “Ash People” representing the element of fire will appear in “Avatar 3”.

So far, “Avatar: Way of Water” has successfully surpassed “Titanic” at the global box office to become the third in film history. Next, “Avatar 3” is scheduled to be released in December 2024, so stay tuned.

