dispute in the qualifying of the Gp Silverstone. What happened – breaking latest news

During qualifying, the Spaniard complained to Ferrari who asked him to let his teammate pass in Q1: “It’s not fair, I’m more at risk than him.” Then he takes his revenge and overtakes Charles before the flying lap: “Nice thing about Carlos,” says the Monegasque

“It’s not fair what you’re asking me to do, I’m more at risk than he is.” So on the radio Carlos Sainz addressed the Ferrari wall, during qualifying for the British GP. The Spaniard complains about an alleged favorable treatment reserved for Charles Leclerc. But what happened this time?

Qualifying at Silverstone, we are at the end of Q1. The riders are returning to the track after the stop imposed by the red flag caused by the failure of Magnussen’s Haas. There are 3’11” left to go, with the track drying out and therefore with the possibility of doing faster laps (and the risk of being left out of Q2). In the pit lane Sainz comes out in front of Leclerc, but on the track Ferrari asks him to let his partner pass: «It is unfair that you ask me, so I will sacrifice the temperature of my tires. Also, I’m fourth and he’s third, so I’m more at risk.” There is more.

The Spaniard gets behind Leclerc, but towards the end of the lap Hamilton overtakes Ocon, and Sainz takes advantage of this and overtakes Charles, who is about to start the flying lap. «Nice thing from Carlos, good overtaking at the last corner!», the controversial words of the Monegasque.

