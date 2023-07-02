Home » Disqualification brings Flörsch to historical points
Disqualification brings Flörsch to historical points

A subsequent disqualification cost Sophia Flörsch a historic point win in Formula 3 on Sunday in Spielberg. The 22-year-old German originally finished ninth in the race and was the first woman to claim points in the junior racing series.

Flörsch was denied ninth place hours after crossing the finish line. A post-run inspection found that their car had violated technical regulations. The stewards noted an offense on the front wing endplates.

Flörsch started 21st and was able to work her way up the field in her best race of the season at the Red Bull Ring. On Saturday in the sprint, the German, who suffered a vertebral fracture in a serious accident in Macau in 2018, had to settle for 19th place against the exclusively male competition on a wet track.

