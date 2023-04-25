Disqualified Serie A, the decisions of the sports judge for the 32nd day

Fifteen thousand euro fine and one-match disqualification for Marco’s assistant coach Landucci . These are the sanctions decided by the sports judge against Juventus after the match against Napoli. Allegri’s assistant received a one-day disqualification and a fine of 5,000 euros “for having, at the end of the match, in the dressing room area, addressed the coach of the opposing team with offensive and threatening epithets”.

“Blind ass, I’ll eat your heart”

This is the reconstruction finished in the minutes drawn up by the envoys of the federal prosecutor’s office in Turin, as reported by La Stampa: Landucci and Spalletti “they came to be found about a meter away from each other. At this juncture, Landucci addressed Spalletti with the following words: “Pelato di m…., I’ll eat your heart”. Spalletti, when taking the side corridor leading to the Napoli dressing room, did not react to Landucci”. The episode would have been “fully disclosed, clearly and unequivocally”, by one of four federal investigators. Juventus, on the other hand, received a fine for “offensive chants at the referee” and “insulting chants of territorial origin against the supporters of the opposing team” by Juventus fans.