Kyrie Irving’s first press conference as a Dallas Mavericks player will cause discussion. The player said he felt “really wanted” by the Mavs, while he pointed out “major disrespect” in his turbulent three-and-a-half-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

«I only want one thing, to be celebrated and not just tolerated. Or even being treated with no respect – these are his words from Galen Hall – there were moments in Brooklyn where I felt great disrespect. For me and for my talent. I work very hard. No one ever talks about my work ethic though. I wanted to change the narrative about me.”

Here are his other statements