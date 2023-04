The most exciting question in this Formula 1 season could be when there will be a scandal at Red Bull between world champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Pérez.

Sergio Pérez (left) has a difficult time against the ambitious world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull Racing team. Johanna Geron / Reuters

In Formula 1, the Australian Grand Prix is ​​only the third race of the year on Sunday. And already there is hope that the Red Bull Racing team, who have to defend the world title, will beat themselves to keep this season exciting.