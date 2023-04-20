Divers experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage in Xi’an-Entertainment Grand View-Market Information Network

Original title: Divers experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage in Xi’an

As the ancient capital of thirteen dynasties, Xi’an has a profound historical heritage. From April 14th to 16th, the 2023 FINA Diving World Cup Xi’an competition will be held at the Xi’an Olympic Sports Center Swimming and Diving Hall. A variety of intangible cultural heritage exhibitions and cultural exchange activities entered the athletes’ hotels, restaurants and arenas, allowing athletes to experience Chinese traditional culture and the charm of the thousand-year-old capital of Xi’an up close after the competition.

At the passageway between the gymnasium and the restaurant where the athletes stay, the event organizers specially designed a “cultural street” full of traditional Chinese culture, including the Tang suit Hanfu experience area, the Chang’an food interactive experience area, and the Chang’an Bazaar for intangible cultural heritage exchanges. The 4 themed scenes, including the Xi’an Special Cultural and Creative Exhibition Area and the Xi’an Characteristic Cultural and Creative Exhibition Area, allow athletes not only to participate in the immersive experience of traditional Chinese culture, but also to appreciate the collision and exchange of Chinese and Western cultures such as pipa and violin ensemble performances. “Traditional Chinese musical instruments and Western musical instruments perform the same song together, which is very nice!” The piece “Moonlight in the Lotus Pond” played by pipa and violin attracted many athletes to stop and listen.

Many foreign athletes are very interested in Tang suit and Hanfu. Giovanni, an athlete from Italy, specially chose a black Hanfu, and after wearing it, he posed in various poses for photos. “It feels like I have come to ancient China. This is an unprecedented experience.” Giovanni said happily.

Ricardo, the coach of the Brazilian diving team, bought a city wall warrior doll in Xi’an’s characteristic cultural and creative exhibition area, and planned to give it to his daughter after returning home. “I have been to China several times before, but this is the first time I have come to Xi’an. I didn’t know much about traditional Chinese culture before. Through this event, I have a better understanding. Xi’an is a very warm city. I hope to have the opportunity to visit here again in the future Travel and deepen your understanding of the city.”

Before the opening of this year’s Diving World Cup, the official website of the World Swimming Federation specially introduced the famous scenic spots in Xi’an, among which the Terracotta Army, Daming Palace, Datang Everbright City, Ming City Wall and 159 various museums in Xi’an were highlighted. In addition, the Qin opera body performance at the opening ceremony of the Diving World Cup also won high-fives from many foreign players. The plush mascots in the cartoon shape of the Terracotta Warriors and Horses presented together with the medals at the award ceremony are also loved by foreign athletes and technical officials.

“Xi’an is a famous city with profound historical resources and uniqueness. We hope that more competitions will be held here in the future, and we look forward to the long-term interaction between diving and traditional Chinese culture here.” Haisus, Vice Chairman of the Diving Technical Committee of the World Swimming Federation Menner said. (Reporter Li Jie trainee reporter Kou An)

