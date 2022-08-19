The program of the great heights dives also started at the European Championships in Rome, at the debut in the review. Platform located next to the Olympic stadium. Debut for everyone, even for Alessandro De Rose who is the pioneer of high diving, always protagonist of the Red Bull circuit, historic bronze at the 2017 World Cup in Budapest. It starts well for the Azzurri, very well for some. Alessandro De Rose and Elisa Cosetti, friends also out of the pool, both coached by the blue coach Nicole Belsasso, Alessandro’s wife, are already in the medal zone. Third in the provisional rankings awaiting the races on Friday and Saturday.

RESULTS

—

The men (19) start with one jump, the women (7) with two. De Rose with the double pike returned with a half twist earns 75.60 points (also receives a 10) and shares the third position with Constantin Popovic and surprisingly the other blue Andrea Barnaba (with the same dive as De Rose). The Romanian Catalin Preda starts better than the French-British Gary Hunt and leads the group with 82.60; for Gary, who two years ago chose to compete for France, 81.20 but for someone like him a point and a half late is nothing. Eleventh the fifth athlete of the blue team Davide Baraldi, also coming from the HDV workshop, with 57.40 points. “I am proud to be part of this team and to represent Italy,” says De Rose.