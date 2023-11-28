Diving – National Championships: Chen Yiwen/Chang Yani won the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform – Sports – China Engineering Network

Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani Win Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Platform at National Diving Championships

The women’s synchronized 10-meter platform final of the 2023 National Diving Championships took place on November 27 at the Wuhan Sports Center. Chen Yiwen of the Guangdong Haiyin Team and Chang Yani of the Hubei Haosha Team clinched the top spot with an impressive score of 335.88 points, securing the gold medal for their synchronized diving performance.

Runner-ups Lin Shan and Mei Yingxin, also from the Guangdong Haiyin Team, finished in second place with a score of 302.10 points. Si Yajie of the Shaanxi Haosha Team and Li Yajie from the Shanxi Team secured the third spot with a score of 283.86 points.

The event showcased exemplary skill and precision from all the athletes, but it was Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani who stole the show with their flawless execution of dives, earning them the championship title.

The National Diving Championships serve as a qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games and the Doha World Championship Trials, making the victory even more significant for Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani as they continue to strive for excellence in their diving careers. Overall, their outstanding performance at the championships solidifies their position as major contenders on the international diving stage.

The event, filled with stunning displays of athleticism and grace, highlighted the incredible talent and dedication of the participating athletes. With the win, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani have solidified their status as a dominating force in the world of synchronized diving, and their success has undoubtedly set the stage for an exciting run leading up to the upcoming major international diving competitions.