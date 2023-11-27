Home » Diving – National Championships: Quan Hongchan/Chen Yuxi won the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform_Guangming.com
Sports

Diving – National Championships: Quan Hongchan/Chen Yuxi won the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform_Guangming.com

by admin

Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi Win Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Platform Finals

In an impressive display of skill and precision, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi secured the championship in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform finals at the 2023 National Diving Championships. The competition, which also serves as trials for the Paris Olympics and Doha World Championships, took place at the Wuhan Sports Center on November 26th.

Representing the Guangdong Haiyin Team and Shanghai Team respectively, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi scored a total of 354.66 points, securing their well-deserved victory.

In a statement released by the Xinhua News Agency, it was also reported that Zhang Jiaqi from the Beijing Sports Lottery Team and Zhang Minjie from the Shanghai Team claimed the second spot in the competition with a score of 322.20 points.

Additionally, the Sichuan Zhouke team combination, consisting of Lu Wei and Li Ruixi, finished in third place with a score of 300.42 points.

The event showcased the incredible talent and dedication of these divers as they prepare for the upcoming international competitions. As the trials continue, all eyes will be on Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, and their fellow athletes as they aim for success on the world stage.

The photo credits for the event go to Du Zixuan and Cheng Min, capturing the intensity and determination of the competitors as they strive for excellence in their sport.

See also  Cleveland Guardians Beat Chicago Cubs 8-6 in Extra-Inning Thriller

You may also like

Premier League: Historic victory – Liverpool wins against...

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history...

Mature performance by VfB Stuttgart in Wolfsburg in...

Atlas vs America LIVE. ONLINE broadcast J10 Liga...

VIDEO. Dimitri Van den Bergh defeats Jonny Clayton...

Aragonés: “Let’s not cheapen the amnesty law, it’s...

Turbulent stoppage time: Real saves point in Valencia...

Jean-Louis Gasset, after OM’s victory in Clermont: “Everything...

3rd League: After an early sending off –...

Summary of the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy