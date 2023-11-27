Diving – National Championships: Quan Hongchan/Chen Yuxi won the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform_Guangming.com

Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi Win Women’s Synchronized 10-Meter Platform Finals

In an impressive display of skill and precision, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi secured the championship in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform finals at the 2023 National Diving Championships. The competition, which also serves as trials for the Paris Olympics and Doha World Championships, took place at the Wuhan Sports Center on November 26th.

Representing the Guangdong Haiyin Team and Shanghai Team respectively, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi scored a total of 354.66 points, securing their well-deserved victory.

In a statement released by the Xinhua News Agency, it was also reported that Zhang Jiaqi from the Beijing Sports Lottery Team and Zhang Minjie from the Shanghai Team claimed the second spot in the competition with a score of 322.20 points.

Additionally, the Sichuan Zhouke team combination, consisting of Lu Wei and Li Ruixi, finished in third place with a score of 300.42 points.

The event showcased the incredible talent and dedication of these divers as they prepare for the upcoming international competitions. As the trials continue, all eyes will be on Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, and their fellow athletes as they aim for success on the world stage.

The photo credits for the event go to Du Zixuan and Cheng Min, capturing the intensity and determination of the competitors as they strive for excellence in their sport.

