Diving World Cup: All 9 participants have gold medals, and the Chinese team has won 8 Olympic championships

On the 23rd local time, the 2022 FINA Diving World Cup ended in Berlin, Germany. The Chinese diving team once again demonstrated the strong strength of the “dream team”, sweeping the gold medals in 8 Olympic events and winning 4 individual championships. runner up.

On the closing day of the World Cup, the women’s single 3-meter springboard, the men’s single 10-meter platform, and the men’s and women’s mixed teams competed in three events. The Chinese team won the championship and runner-up in two individual events.

In the women’s single 3-meter springboard final, Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen, who jointly won the women’s double 3-meter springboard gold medal, became each other’s biggest competitors. In the preliminaries, Chang Yani, the bronze medalist at this year’s World Championships, beat Chen Yiwen, the World Championships champion, to rank first. In the final, Chang Yani still performed bravely and finally won the championship with 363.75 points, Chen Yiwen won the runner-up with 346.95 points, and the two Chinese players scored more than 59 points higher than the third-ranked Japanese player (287.05 points).

After the Tokyo Olympics, Shi Tingmao and Wang Han, two Olympic champions of the Chinese women’s springboard event, retired one after another. 23-year-old Chen Yiwen and 20-year-old Chang Yani became the key players of the Chinese diving team in the Paris Olympic cycle. At this summer’s World Championships, Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani not only won the women’s double 3-meter springboard championship, but also won the gold and bronze medals in the single 3-meter springboard respectively, continuing the strength and honor of the Chinese diving team in this event.

In the men’s single 10-meter platform final, Yang Hao and Yang Jian played together. In this World Cup, Yang Hao and Lian Junjie jointly won the men’s double 3-meter springboard gold medal. Yang Jian, the double World Cup and World Championship champion, only participated in the men’s 3-meter springboard singles event in this World Cup. In the end, Yang Jian, who performed even better, won the gold medal with a score of 537.70, which also surpassed his record of winning the World Championships this year. Yang Hao took the silver medal and the American player won the bronze medal.

So far, all 9 players of the Chinese diving team participating in this World Cup have earned gold medals, of which Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan and Chang Yani have become the “double champions”. The 15-year-old Quan Hongchan and the 17-year-old Chen Yuxi also achieved the gold medal grand slam of the three world competitions in this World Cup.

There are 9 events in this World Cup, 8 of which are Olympic events and 1 is an additional mixed team event. The Chinese team only participates in 8 Olympic events.

From last year’s Olympic Games to this summer’s World Championships, to the current World Cup, in the past 15 months, the Chinese diving team has only “lost” one gold medal in the three world competitions. Among them, the Chinese team Cao Yuan/Chen Aisen ranked second due to mistakes, and the British team won the championship. At this year’s World Championships in Budapest, the Chinese diving team achieved all 13 gold medals; in this World Cup, the Chinese team once again swept the eight Olympic gold medals it participated in.

The Chinese diving team also has a big regret: it has never won all diving gold medals in a single Olympic Games. But judging from the current lineup and performance of the Chinese diving team, the 2024 Paris Olympics may be the best time to make up for this regret.