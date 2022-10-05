They would have lived apart for weeks, at the beginning of the season she had expressed concerns about her husband’s return to the field: “We have two children, I would like him to be more present”

Wind of divorce over the dream couple: according to the American media, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have relied on lawyers to “explore the possible options” regarding their marriage, a source close to the couple told CNN, who for a few weeks lives in separate houses. Gisele has never been seen at her husband’s games this season.

The break — Last month CNN anticipated marital problems between Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his wife Gisele. The two were married in 2009. After announcing his retirement from the NFL in February Tom Brady, now 45, then retraced his steps and cut out only 11 days in August to “deal with personal matters,” said his coach. Todd Bowles. In an interview with Elle magazine published last month, Bündchen said she was “worried” about her husband’s return to the field. “This is a very violent sport, we have two children and I would like it to be more present,” Gisele said. “We’ve talked about it many times, but in the end everyone has to make a decision that works and he too has a right to be happy.”

the report — In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal sacrifices of playing in the NFL for two decades. “I haven’t enjoyed a Christmas or Thanksgiving party at home in peace in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people I care about who were born from August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings, ”Brady said. “I think there comes a time in your life where you say, ‘You know what? I’ve filled up and it’s enough and time to go on ‘”. According to friends of the couple, the relationship is now irrecoverable. See also Miami Masters: 18-year-old Spanish teenager wins first Masters championship | Alcaraz | Jr. Nadal | Super nova

5 October – 08:02

