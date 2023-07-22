Glamorous camping is the latest strong trend in the outdoors, but the new frontier is DIY glamping. Yes, because up to now camping chic meant above all go to a fairly exclusive campsite with a hands-off approach (that is, at most, I bring food and drink, as well as obviously personal clothing), why not think of organizing your own glamping by yourself? After all, glamorous camping is above all a matter of attitude rather than equipment, and the difference is the way we do things, not the things we surround ourselves with.

DIY glamping: here’s how to do it

So for a real do-it-yourself glamping you have to start with canceling the old camping rules in favor of the new glamping rules. And then even talking about rules isn’t exactly glamping, because the definition is the freest there can be. Provided with a chic touch, outdoors and in the name of comfort.

To begin with the tent: it is not certain that you have it available a tepee, a yurt or a tiny-housebut also an old canvas tent with steel poles, spacious and a bit vintage, it can be very glamping indeed. Especially since there can be really a lot of space inside them. But even an old-style caravan or a vanlife camper can turn into pure glamping.

Clearly for a short stay you have to settle for a bit, but old-style canvas tents are also perfect for semi-permanent pitching if you find a corner of the world – a campsite, private land – perfect for your desire to disconnect.

Once the tent has been pitched you need real beds like those of Outwell, camping armchairs for true relaxation, picnic towels and blankets, candles and oil lamps instead of gas lights and flashlights, certainly an icebox to keep wine or craft beer cool. Inevitable in a do-it-yourself glamping that is worthy of the name a hammock, ethnic or design like the Mock ONE.

READ ALSO: Glamping guide for first time goers

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

