DJ Stewart Powers Mets to Victory with Multi-Homer Game

DJ Stewart’s multi-homer game leads New York Mets to victory against Pittsburgh Pirates

NEW YORK – On Wednesday night, DJ Stewart powered the New York Mets to an 8-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates with his first multi-homer game in two years. The Mets bounced back after a disappointing 7-4 loss the previous night, with Stewart’s exceptional performance proving to be the difference-maker.

Stewart, who had pinch-hit in the previous game, wasted no time making an impact. In the second inning, he smashed a solo home run off Pirates’ pitcher Johan Oviedo (6-13). He continued his hot streak in the fifth inning, this time connecting for a two-run homer off Ryan Borucki. It was Stewart’s third career two-homer game, with his last one occurring on August 12, 2021, during his time with the Baltimore Orioles.

Adding to the offensive fireworks, Pete Alonso joined in with his 36th home run of the season. This milestone allowed Alonso to break into the top ten on the Mets’ all-time list for RBIs. His total of 469 RBIs pushed him past Keith Hernandez, securing his place in the franchise’s history.

Francisco Lindor, another key player for the Mets, contributed to the team’s victory with a crucial two-run single. This win marked the Mets’ second series victory since the trade deadline, showcasing their ability to regroup and compete despite significant roster changes.

On the Pirates’ side, Dominicans Endy Rodríguez went 4-1, while Liover Peguero struggled and went 3-0 at the plate. As for the Mets, Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor had a productive game, going 5-1 with two RBIs. Venezuelans Rafael Ortega and Francisco Álvarez also made solid contributions, with Ortega going 3-2, scoring two runs, and tallying one RBI. Álvarez, on the other hand, went 2-0. Panamanian Jonathan Aráuz went 3-0.

The Mets’ victory showcased their power at the plate, as well as their resilience as they continue to push forward after significant changes to their roster. With DJ Stewart’s outstanding performance and the team’s ability to come together, they remain a force to be reckoned with in the MLB.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

