Dji Inspire 3: discover all the news of the 15,000 euro cinematic drone

DJI recently introduced a revolutionary creation in the field of aerial cinematography: the Inspire 3, a state-of-the-art professional drone. Featuring a full-frame sensor capable of capturing 8K video, this incredible device offers a range of powerful and innovative features that have the power to transform the art of cinema. Inspire 3 was designed specifically for filmmakers and production houses, providing them with tools that will help them achieve extraordinary results. The drone guarantees unprecedented precision and flight safety, opening up new creative possibilities in the world of aerial cinematography.

Inspire 3 is a product that is positioned in the high end of the market, with a price appropriate to its quality and its exceptional performance. DJI has invested significant resources to offer a complete and innovative solution for film and production experts, creating a drone that meets their needs and exceeds all expectations.

With the Inspire 3, DJI continues to lead innovation in the cinematic drone industry, paving the way for new creative horizons for cinema professionals. This amazing drone is an indispensable companion for those looking to capture breathtaking images from the air, while ensuring the safety and reliability required in the field of aerial cinematography.

Design changes: the Inspire 3 has undergone a complete overhaul to ensure a highly portable design, featuring an integrated lightweight body. The structure has been designed to seamlessly integrate the FPV camera, vision sensors, positioning antennas and storage card slot, resulting in a minimalistic and seamless look.

Thanks to this new concept, when the landing gear is lowered, the gimbal offers the possibility of innovative shots with an upward tilt of 80 degrees without any obstacle, allowing filmmakers to capture surprisingly original shots. Additionally, DJI has created new folding quick-release propellers, which can be stored easily without requiring reinstallation before each flight.

Flight range: the Inspire 3 introduces the new TB51 dual intelligent batteries, which can be replaced in flight, providing a flight time of up to 28 minutes.

Flight Speed: the drone is equipped with an advanced propulsion system that allows it to reach a maximum flight speed of 94 km/h. The ascent and descent speed is limited to 8 m/s, while an immersion speed of up to 10 m/s can be reached.

Fotocamera 8K full-frame: the Inspire 3 comes with an innovative gimbal camera, the Zenmuse X9-8K Air, which stands out for being the lightest ever made. This camera supports DJI’s latest image processing system, CineCore 3.0. With this powerful combination, you can make internal recordings of 8K/25fps CinemaDNG video and 8K/75fps Apple ProRes RAW video.

The slow and quick (S&Q) mode of the X9-8K Air enables full-frame ProRes RAW 4K/120fps video recording internally, without any cropping, thus providing a wide range of options for creative editing.

The X9-8K Air camera supports double native ISO, giving you the ability to use EI 800/4000 at 30fps and lower, while meeting common frame rates of 24fps used in film productions and 25fps used in commercial and television. Beyond 30fps, it is possible to take advantage of EI 320/1600. This feature ensures razor-sharp footage even in low-light conditions, with stunning detail rendition.

In addition, the camera offers a dynamic range of more than 14 stops, allowing you to capture details in both bright and dark areas, even in complex lighting scenarios such as sunrises and sunsets. This wide dynamic range also opens up more possibilities for post-editing, maintaining authentic colors even after significant exposure adjustments.

Advanced Storage Capacity: to handle storage needs, the Inspire 3 is equipped with the innovative 1TB DJI PROSSD. This SSD offers write speeds up to 1,100 MBps and read speeds up to 900 MBps. Its high capacity and performance allow you to work smoothly and without interruptions. Plus, with a USB-C cable connection, you can connect the SSD directly to a computer, simplifying file sharing and workflows.

Advanced Flight Accuracy with RTK Technology: The Inspire 3 distinguishes itself by integrating RTK positioning technology, which is widely used in industries such as architecture and surveying to achieve centimeter accuracy. This technology not only ensures stable flight, but also improves the accuracy of flight path planning, optimizing creative efficiency significantly.

The integrated triple GNSS (GPS + Galileo + BeiDou), supported by the integrated dual-layer ceramic RTK antennas, allows you to perform precise flight maneuvers even in difficult environments. Furthermore, by enabling the RTK network or configuring a D-RTK 2 mobile station, users can benefit from extremely accurate positioning without the need to mount additional modules. These technologies also provide internal orientation to the Inspire 3, eliminating the need to calibrate the compass in multiple scenarios.

Advanced flight experiences with Waypoint Pro: The Inspire 3’s innovative Waypoint Pro feature opens the door to a wide range of personalized flight experiences. Here are the new modes available:

Programmable Routes: pilots have full control over creating precise flight paths, while maintaining all essential parameters such as altitude, speed, gimbal angle and camera settings. By repeating the same flight missions, filmmakers can capture complex shots in a single shot or capture several moments in the same place to create long-lasting time-lapses.

3D Dolly Mode: the new Inspire 3 drone allows you to simulate the functionality of a crane, cable camera or trolley, overcoming the limitations of these devices. Pilots can create hover paths, moving back and forth along the path with adjustable speed and full gimbal control, adapting to the needs of the shot.

Subject tracking with Spotlight Pro: Thanks to powerful machine learning algorithms, the new Spotlight Pro feature recognizes and tracks a single object. Pilots can focus solely on flying while the gimbal camera automatically maintains focus on the subject.

Omnidirectional obstacle avoidance: the Inspire 3 is equipped with an advanced detection system with nine vision sensors, which allows you to detect obstacles in all directions, ensuring complete protection during flight. For more creative options, horizontal, upward and downward obstacle detection can be turned on or off independently. You can also manually set the obstacle warning distance to suit different situations.

In addition, even when active avoidance is deactivated, pilots can view the real-time distance to an obstacle on the navigation display and receive an audible warning when an obstacle approaches within a specified distance, allowing manual avoidance maneuvers to be made. necessary avoidance.

Extended Field of View FPV Night Vision: the Inspire 3 offers a new FPV lens with a large 161° field of view, coupled with a 1/1.8-inch night vision sensor with a pixel size of 3μm. Live View supports resolutions up to 1080p/60fps, ensuring a clear, stable, low-latency view for optimal situational awareness and increased flight safety both day and night.

Advanced remote control: the Inspire 3 is equipped with the DJI RC Plus remote controller, which boasts a bright 7-inch screen with a brightness of 1,200 nits, which is also ideal for use in strong sunlight. The internal battery offers up to 3.3 hours of operating time and can be extended up to six hours with the use of a WB37 hot-swappable external battery. The remote also features an HDMI port and offers customizable buttons and knobs on the front, back and top for quick operation. The DJI Pilot 2 app pre-installed on the Inspire ensures quick startup.

Dual Control Mode: it is now possible to receive transmissions and control links from the drone independently through two remote controls, allowing the pilot and gimbal operator to be in different positions on the set.

O3 Pro Video Transmission System: the new DJI Inspire 3 drone has made significant improvements in terms of transmission distance, latency and general flight stability compared to its predecessor. The Inspire 3’s O3 Pro video transmission system allows for a transmission distance of up to 15km with a single remote control and up to 12km in dual control mode.

Maximum flight safety: the Inspire 3 has been designed with a wide range of advanced features to ensure extremely safe flights and minimize the risk of accidents. These features include a 360-degree obstacle avoidance system, an automatic return mode, battery protections and automatic notifications for maintenance.

Price and availability: DJI’s Inspire 3 professional drone represents a highly advanced option, and its price reflects its outstanding features and performance. Currently, the Inspire 3 can be found at official DJI resellers, with prices that may vary based on the specific options and accessories selected.

For the most up-to-date information regarding Inspire 3 pricing and availability, please consult the DJI official site or contact the authorized dealers, in order to obtain all the necessary details.

