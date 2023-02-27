Novak Djokovic set another record, one that many thought would never be achieved. The 35-year-old Serbian is today the best player in the world for the 378th week surpassing the record of 377 weeks set in the 90s by Steffi Graf. Every week Djokovic was number one in the world he played with a racket HEAD and that’s a huge achievement for both the player and the company.

Last month Djokovic, winning the Australian Open for the 10th time, not only achieved a record he also equaled Rafael Nadal’s wins with 22 Grand Slam titles even though Djokovic won his 22 Majors in the span of time two years shorter than Nadal’s. In the 10 years between January 2011 and January 2021, Djokovic won 17 of the 40 Grand Slams that have been played, all four simultaneously since the 2016 French Open. He was only the second player in tennis history to achieve this result, and the first since 1969.

“This is a truly phenomenal result“, he has declared Ottmar BarbianExecutive Vice President of the Racquet Sports Division of HEAD“and all of us, who have been involved in the collaboration Djokovic/HEADwe are honored to have been a part of it and to have witnessed this incredible sporting success”.

“The rankings are based on 52-week results, so they are a testament to consistency. To become number one in the world rankings is an extraordinary achievement and to stay there for a total of more than seven years, in such a competitive era, is mind-blowing! We congratulate Novak Djokovic and the engineers who have worked on Novak’s rackets for the past 14 years“.

The milestone of 378 weeks as number 1 is the latest in Djokovic’s list of achievements. He is one of only two players to have won, at least twice, all four major singles titles; he is the only player to have won all nine Masters 1000 titles and finished the year as #1 in the world seven times, as well as winning the Davis Cup in 2010.

With fewer points in the table to defend in 2023, he stands a good chance of extending that number of weeks, with a good chance of becoming the first player to spend 400 weeks as number one, perhaps as early as the end of July.