Djokovic celebrates a clear opening win – sport.ORF.at

Novak Djokovic took the first step towards the sole Grand Slam title record at the French Open. The 36-year-old Serb defeated the American Aleksander Kovacevic 6: 3 6: 2 7: 6 (7/1) in Paris on Monday and reached the second round.

APA/AFP/Emmanuel Dunand



After two loose first sets, Djokovic had a little more trouble in the third round and conceded two breaks. In the meantime, the audience on the Philippe-Chatrier court cheered on outsider Kovacevic. After his own break to 4: 3 in the third set, Djokovic provocatively put his hand to his ear and was booed for it. After the game, the spectators cheered him again.

The third in the world rankings wants to complete his 23rd triumph in a Grand Slam tournament in the absence of the injured defending champion Rafael Nadal. He currently shares the record for men with the Spaniard. In the second round Djokovic meets the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

More see Current ATP Tournaments