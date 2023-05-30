Home » Djokovic celebrates a clear opening win – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Djokovic celebrates a clear opening win – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Djokovic celebrates a clear opening win – sport.ORF.at

Novak Djokovic took the first step towards the sole Grand Slam title record at the French Open. The 36-year-old Serb defeated the American Aleksander Kovacevic 6: 3 6: 2 7: 6 (7/1) in Paris on Monday and reached the second round.

APA/AFP/Emmanuel Dunand

After two loose first sets, Djokovic had a little more trouble in the third round and conceded two breaks. In the meantime, the audience on the Philippe-Chatrier court cheered on outsider Kovacevic. After his own break to 4: 3 in the third set, Djokovic provocatively put his hand to his ear and was booed for it. After the game, the spectators cheered him again.

The third in the world rankings wants to complete his 23rd triumph in a Grand Slam tournament in the absence of the injured defending champion Rafael Nadal. He currently shares the record for men with the Spaniard. In the second round Djokovic meets the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics.

More see Current ATP Tournaments

See also  Warner Bros. Discovery unveils its cycling offer with over 200 events

You may also like

Juventus asks for a plea bargain on the...

Asian Games World Championships double-line battle is imminent,...

Heat avoid making wrong kind of history vs....

Miami qualifies for the final and deprives Boston...

This is today’s SPORT cover, Tuesday May 30,...

RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: The biggest disappointment is the relegation...

Be prepared for danger in times of peace,...

Luca Van Assche after his victory in the...

Harry Maguire: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag...

The second NBL final was seven seconds shorter,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy