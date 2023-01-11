The hamstring pain in his left leg that had made itself felt in Adelaide has not passed. Nole left the field after 36 minutes and several stoppages

A year ago he was training intensely on the Laver Arena hoping to be able to play the Australian Open before being expelled from Australian soil. Today Novak Djokovic returned to the field that saw him triumph nine times in Melborune for his first training session in view of the Grand Slam, but after about half an hour he had to stop. The arena was full for training scheduled with Daniil Medvedev, the friend-rival against whom, already in Adelaide he had had the first symptoms of resentment in the hamstring of his left leg.

Only half an hour — The former number 1 in the world, who should begin his run-up to his tenth Australian Grand Slam title and return to the throne on Monday, had to retire before competitive training was completed during which, however, he had to stop several times to get a massage. It is possible that after the effort made in the final of the Adelaide tournament, a battle of more than three hours against Sebastian Korda, the inflammation worsened. In the competitive training set, a new invention by the organizers to fill the Arena stands, Novak started strong against the Russian by breaking his serve and making it 3-1. However, in that fifth game he started stretching showing pain and then calling the tournament doctor to be treated at each change of sides. See also The awakening comes from the central Tiebreak and 0-4: the maxirimonta

Time is running out — Djokovic played just 36 minutes, then chose to leave the Arena after losing the training set 6-4. At the start of the Australian Open there is less than a week left, for Nole now rest and treatments with the new Italian physiotherapist, Claudio Zimaglia, who arrived after the farewell of Ulises Badio who has been alongside the Serbian champion for years. That the Serbian is not calm was seen in the final against Korda, when he started ranting in Italian against the manager Artaldi, chasing him from the box.

January 11, 2023

