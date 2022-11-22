TORINO

Turin has its new king, the ATP Finals have their new champion: Novak Djokovic triumphs in the 53rd edition of the tournament. Not even Ruud was able to stop the Serb’s ride, who ends the adventure at the Pala Alpitour with a new trophy on his showcase and with only one set lost in the five races held. The Belgrade phenomenon does not concede anything even to the Norwegian, the 2-0 gained with partials of 7-5, 6-3 says a lot about the difference in values ​​on the pitch. And it is a historic victory for Djokovic: with the success in Turin he reached six triumphs in the ATP Finals, thus equaling Federer’s record. Furthermore, he achieved this feat at 35 years and 182 days, becoming the oldest to achieve it and being able to celebrate with his family. And even in terms of prize money, it’s something never seen before: the tennis player won without losing a single game, thus putting almost five million dollars in his pocket. «I’m happy and it’s an even more beautiful victory because I’ve been waiting for it for seven years» says Djokovic from the Pala Alpitour, recalling his last triumph at the ATP Finals which dated back to 2015. Ruud fought it out, he fought especially in the first set , then in the second he lowered the level of his tennis and Djokovic took advantage of it by pushing even more on the accelerator. The Serbian’s feat became reality with an ace, a shot that definitely inflamed the audience at the Pala Alpitour. In the afternoon, meanwhile, Ram and Salisbury had triumphed, doubles champions thanks to their success in the final against Mektic and Pavic. This match also finished 2-0, with the British-American duo overcoming the two Croatians with partial scores of 7-6, 6-4.