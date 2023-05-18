Djokovic loses with Rune, controversy on the roof of the Foro Italico: “Everything is difficult in Rome”

And Novak Djokovic visibly frustrated spoke of Roma and the atypical climate that influenced his quarter-final against Rune, who beat the Serbian in three sets and reached the semifinals. This year’s edition of the International it is characterized by a tempo that often obliges the interruption of matches: as happened to Djokovic in the match on Wednesday 17 May, when the match was suspended on a score of 5-4, probably disfavoring the number 2 in the world, who was beginning to impose his pace on the Dane.

A journalist at a press conference asked the Serbian if a roof to cover the center field of the Italian Forum could be the solution to the rain problem. Nole’s response was not long in coming: “This is always a debate for each tournament. It’s a huge investment. I don’t know what the rules are here, whether or not they can build anything. I heard that because of the monuments, site protection, everywhere a Romait’s a lot difficile obtain permits to do any kind of expansion”. The former world number 1 said that this year’s climate situation had never presented itself before: “It’s the tournament From Rome colder and wet I’ve ever played. We have had maybe a rainy day or two in the past. Now it has been raining steadily for days on end. It’s just this year and you have to accept it. You can’t influence it.”