All the best in the semifinals at the ATP 500 on the fast indoor Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic, seeded number 2 and 4 respectively and former world number one before cyclone Alcaraz, will face each other for a place in the final. In the quarterfinals, the Russian eliminated the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut with a double 6-1, while the Serbian won 6-4 6-3 over the Russian Karen Khachanov. The other finalist will come out of the challenge Tsitsipas and Rublev: the first did Sinner and Berrettini a favor for the Finals, beating Hurkacz 7-6 (8) 6-3, while the Russian knocked out Mannarino 6-1 6-2 .