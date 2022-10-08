Nole unleashed, liquidates Khachanov in 2 sets. Daniil overtakes Bautista. The other suit is Tsitsipas-Rublev. Kyrgios retires to Tokyo
All the best in the semifinals at the ATP 500 on the fast indoor Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic, seeded number 2 and 4 respectively and former world number one before cyclone Alcaraz, will face each other for a place in the final. In the quarterfinals, the Russian eliminated the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut with a double 6-1, while the Serbian won 6-4 6-3 over the Russian Karen Khachanov. The other finalist will come out of the challenge Tsitsipas and Rublev: the first did Sinner and Berrettini a favor for the Finals, beating Hurkacz 7-6 (8) 6-3, while the Russian knocked out Mannarino 6-1 6-2 .
Kyrgios leaves
—
In Tokyo the most anticipated quarter-final, the one between Kyrgios and Fritz, did not take place, due to the Australian forfeit (a knee problem for Nick). The American, in full swing for a place in Turin, will face Denis Shapovalov, who beat Croatian Borna Coric, number 5 on the board, 6-4 6-3. In the other suit in Japan, Frances Tiafoe and Soonwoo Kwon will face each other. The American, fourth-seeded, beat the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-4 while the Korean won 6-3 6-0 on Pedro Martinez.
October 7, 2022
