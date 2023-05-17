Djokovic misses semi-finals at tennis tournament in Rome

Nfter the top Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic also retired early from the Masters 1000 tennis tournament in Rome. The top-seeded defending champion from Serbia lost in the quarter-finals on Wednesday to number seven Dane Holger Rune 2-6, 6-4, 2-6. The 20-year-old Rune had already triumphed against the 35-year-old Djokovic in November in the final of the Masters 1000 indoor tournament in Paris.

Djokovic was apparently not physically fit, in the middle of the second set he had to take a painkiller. However, Rune also took an injury break after leg problems.

Djokovic, who will lose his leading position in the world rankings to Alcaraz next week, struggled with back problems from the start. He found the game difficult and gave up the first set after 38 minutes without a chance. The 35-year-old then reared up again, but had to admit defeat after 2:19 hours.

The day before he had reached the quarterfinals in the Foro Italico for the 17th time in a row with a two-set win (6:3, 6:4) against British Cameron Norrie. He was only briefly upset once when the Briton smashed his leg.

Djokovic missed another prestigious tournament success before the highlight of the clay court season at the French Open (May 28 to June 11). In Paris, with his 23rd title, he wants to become the sole Grand Slam record champion. His rival Rafael Nadal of Spain is undecided due to a persistent hip flexor injury.

The 31-year-old from Karlsruhe Yannick Hanfmann can also move into the semi-finals in Rome with a win on Thursday against Zverev’s conqueror from Russia Daniil Medvedev.