Home » Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have shared 80% of Grand Slam titles for twenty years
Sports

Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have shared 80% of Grand Slam titles for twenty years

by admin
Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have shared 80% of Grand Slam titles for twenty years

Alone in front. Novak Djokovic broke a new record on Sunday June 11, winning his 23e Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros. The Serb thus passes in front of Rafael Nadal (22 titles), package on the Parisian tennis tournament this year. With Roger Federer (20 titles), these three players have dominated world tennis for twenty years, leaving only crumbs to their challengers. Their hegemony is impressive: since Federer’s first victory in 2003, these three have accumulated 65 Grand Slam tournament victories out of 81 editions – three tournaments having been canceled during the Covid-19 pandemic. Each of them crushed Pete Sampras’ previous record and his 14 major tournaments won in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Novak Djokovic passes Rafael Nadal in 2023

These curves show the number of cumulative Grand Slam titles won per player from 2003 to 2023.

Select a name in the legend to highlight each player’s lines, or directly on the chart.

Novak Djokovic (2008-)

Rafael Nadal (2005-)

Roger Federer (2003-2022)

Carlos Alcaraz (2022-)

Andy Murray (2012-)

Stanislas Wawrinka (2014-)

Roger Federer (41) retired in 2022, but Rafael Nadal (37) and Novak Djokovic (36) continue their race towards the unprecedented. From July 3, Novak Djokovic will appear at Wimbledon with the aim of equaling Roger Federer’s men’s record on the London turf (8 wins) and pursuing his dream of achieving the Grand Slam in a single year: after his victories at Melbourne and Paris this year, the Serb still has to win in London and New York. No man since Australian Rod Laver in 1969 has lifted all four major tennis trophies in the same year.


A hegemony of Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros

Distribution of Grand Slam titles won by the three players and by all the other winners since 2003.

See also  "I'll tell you about my father Enzo Ferrari: every Saturday he brought Mickey Mouse" - Sport - Formula1

You may also like

More than 2,000 “Little Qinghe” went to Hangzhou...

The dramatic return of Berrettini: he loses 6-1...

LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

after Bordeaux-Rodez, match lost on green carpet for...

Chengdu Universiade 2023 test match ends- Technology News-...

What happens to the footballs auctioned after the...

Bordeaux footballers paid the price for the fan...

Ercolanese-Syracuse, playoffs: the guests take over and the...

Bundesliga: Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Guo Yu won 1 gold and 1 silver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy