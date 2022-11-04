Lorenzo can do nothing against the overwhelming power of the Serbian who closes 6-0 6-3 and continues the race for the 39th Masters 1000. For the final he finds the winner between Tsitsipas and Paul

It was known that it was not going to be an easy match. But Lorenzo Musetti against Novak Djokovic just couldn’t get into the game. Annihilated by tension, at the Accor Arena in Paris Bercy ends 6-0 between the 20-year-old Italian and the former world number one launched in the run-up to the title number 91 in his career and the Masters 1000 number 39. A match that cannot be told. simply because too little has been seen. With Lorenzo not even a distant relative of the player seen in recent weeks, lost, without the first serve and increasingly discouraged. The satisfaction of having reached the first quarter-final of a 1000 tournament and the first victory against a top 5, Casper Ruud, beaten in the round of 16, remains for him.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, hungry as a beast, did nothing wrong. Yes, helped by the young rival, but polished to bring home another tournament after having had to miss many for his decision not to get vaccinated. Ruthless, the Serbian, so much so as to ask for the challenge on the ball of the first service held by Musetti in the second game of the first set. The falcon agrees with the Italian, sigh of relief and 1-1. Tie for the first time since the start of the game. See also Musetti-Djokovic, result of the quarter-finals of Paris Bercy | The direct

Musetti reaction — A sigh that gives Simone Tartarini’s pupil so much vigor that in the third game he even takes the lead. Nole gives something, Lorenzo does not waste and inflames the public, takes a bit of vigor and climbs 2-1. But the dream doesn’t last long, the former number 1 has two break points and misses a smash on the first. The second is finally an ace by the 20-year-old. Not enough, Nole catches up, 2-2. At 3-2 for the Serbian, Musetti still has to defend himself from Djokovic’s attack but on the second occasion he climbs 4-2, then 5-2. He closes 6-3 to hit the semifinal against the winner between Tsitsipas and Tommy Paul.

November 4, 2022 (change November 4, 2022 | 20:59)

