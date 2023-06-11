Djokovic plays poker in Paris: Roland Garros is his, returns to number 1, surpasses Nadal in the Majors conquered and keeps the Grand Slam dream alive

Still Novak Djokovic. Always Novak Djokovic. The Serbian wins for the third time in his career Roland Garros beating the Norwegian in the final Casper Ruud with the score of 7-6 6-3 7-5. For Serbian it is Slam number 23 in his career, which translates into overtaking a Rafael Nadal in the special classification. In total, Nole rises to 94 titles, catching up with third place Ivan Lendl. But that’s not all. Paris also gives Djokovic the number 1 in the world (and the top also in the Race for Turin), subtracting it from Carlos Alcaraz. For Ruud, on the other hand, the appointment with the first Major is still postponed, after the defeats of 2022 at the Us Open and again at Roland Garros.

The Norwegian had started in the best possible way, breaking a Djokovic who appeared emptied in the body and strangely contracted. Serbian suffers fromexuberance of the Scandinavian, recover it downsiderisks ending up under again but in the end brings the challenge to tie-break, and here it finally changes gears. It’s a 7 a 1 brutal, which showcases the best version of Djokovic on Philippe Chatrier. For Ruud it is a tremendous blow and leaves inevitable traces. Beginning of second set e immediately break of Nole. Inertia has definitely changed. The final 6-3 is quick and painless. More fought instead the third set. Ruud tries to react, remains attacked point by point until 5-5 but Djokovic still passes in the end. is thedecisive extensionthe one that anticipates Ruud’s forehand in the corridor which decrees the end of the match.

For Djokovic, the Grand Slam number 23 of his career does not only translate into overtaking Nadal and the solitary first place in the special ranking, but perhaps it means much more. Considering i physical problems of the Spanish (and his intentions to retire in 2024), it seems very complicated, if not impossible, to imagine a new engagement on Major. In short, infinity fights for tennis records with Federer and in the end Nadal won it, Novak Djokovic, the one who for many was (and still is) the “third wheel”. It is the end of a run-up that began exactly twelve years ago, in 2011, and which could now continue under other stimuli. In fact, the Serbian has impacted the men’s record but not the one that also takes into account the female component of tennis. The Australian Margaret Court he has 24 titles on his bulletin board and is also there at 23 Serena Williams. In short, Djokovic is still missing two Grand Slams to become the most successful in the history of the game. An acknowledgment that could come to the next ones Us Openalong with an event that hasn’t occurred since 1969il Grande Slam.

This is right now the next target of Djokovic’s season, attempting the feat he missed in the 2021 losing the final in New York against Daniil Medvedev. After the successes in Australia e in France we are halfway there. Next stop England. TO Wimbledon – starting in less than a month – he has won for four consecutive editions and no one seems to be at his level on grass at the moment, not even Alcaraz, while at the US Open there will be many more opponents (TsitsipasMedvedev, Alcaraz, SinnerRune, FritzKyrgios) but the Serbian will also have his at his disposal preferred surface and most importantly, the experience of two years ago to manage tiredness e pressure the best way possible. In short, with these premises a Grand Slam at the incredible age of 36 years old it doesn’t seem that impossible.