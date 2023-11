Serbian Novak Djokovic is just one win away from his 40th Masters title. The 36-year-old beat Russia’s Andrei Rublew 5:7 7:6 (7/3) 7:5 in the semi-finals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Paris on Saturday and could increase his record further on Sunday. In the final, the world number one surprisingly faces Grigor Dimitrov. The Bulgarian defeated number seven seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6:3 6:7 (1/7) 7:6 (7/3).

