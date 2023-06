With a little effort, Novak Djokovic made the next step towards the desired sole Grand Slam title record at the French Open. In the third round of the clay court major on Friday, the 36-year-old Serb defeated the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7: 6 (7/4) 7: 6 (7/5) 6: 2 and achieved that for the 14th time in a row Round of 16 in Paris.

Read more …