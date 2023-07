Wimbledon finalist Novak Djokovic has withdrawn his entry for the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto the week after next. According to the organizers, the Serb justified his decision with fatigue.

“After consulting with my team, I think this is the right step,” announced the 36-year-old. Djokovic has won the Canadian Masters four times. In the Wimbledon final, he lost in five sets to 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz a week ago.

