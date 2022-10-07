It is a blind beetle discovered in Serbia, the entomologist who cataloged it: “Thank you Nole for what he has done for our country”
Being a national hero has its perks and privileges. Novak Djokovic, for example, is so praised by his country that his name has been given to a new species of insect discovered in Serbia. This is the Duvalius Djokovici. This was announced by Professor Nikola Vesovic, an associate researcher at the University of Belgrade: “For more than 15 years Djokovic has made the whole of Serbia proud, becoming almost like a member of the families of all of us – explained the scholar on social media. -. Djokovic is not only the greatest ambassador of our country, but he is the strongest tennis player ever and one of the most dominant athletes in the world. “
However, it is not that they have paid such a great honor to poor Nole. The insect, found in a hole in the ground in the city of Ljubovija, belongs to the beetle family, lives underground and is blind. Recently, the discovery of the new species was published in the journal “Annales Zoologi Fennici”, a bible on entomological matters. The choice to call the beetle Duvalius Djokovici was appreciated by the 21 Slam champion and former number 1 in the world, who immediately posted the discovery on his Instagram profile. “We did it – said Vesovic – as a sign of gratitude, for the need to give back to Novak some of what he has always done for Serbia”.
October 7, 2022 (change October 7, 2022 | 20:15)
© breaking latest news