Being a national hero has its perks and privileges. Novak Djokovic, for example, is so praised by his country that his name has been given to a new species of insect discovered in Serbia. This is the Duvalius Djokovici. This was announced by Professor Nikola Vesovic, an associate researcher at the University of Belgrade: “For more than 15 years Djokovic has made the whole of Serbia proud, becoming almost like a member of the families of all of us – explained the scholar on social media. -. Djokovic is not only the greatest ambassador of our country, but he is the strongest tennis player ever and one of the most dominant athletes in the world. “