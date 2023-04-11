The 35-year-old Djokovic last played at the beginning of March in Dubai. However, the winner of a record 22 Grand Slams was absent from the following tournaments in the USA, because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus and did not receive the necessary exemption from the authorities to enter the country.

“From the point of view of the upcoming part of the season, the good thing is that I was able to train properly on clay,” said Djokovic. “I haven’t had good results in Monte Carlo in the last two years and I haven’t played well either. So I hope this time I have something to build on,” he added.

Djokovic could also benefit from his home environment as he trains in Monte Carlo. “A lot of top players live in Monaco and prepare there. I know it well there and sleeping in your own bed during the tournament is a great feeling,” he said.

Djokovic dominated the tournament in Monte Carlo, where the winner of a record 11 titles, Rafael Nadal, will miss this time due to injury, in 2013 and 2015. Last year, he was eliminated in the second round, in which he was not enough to beat eventual finalist Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich.

This year, Djokovic’s opponent in the second round will be the 186th ranked player, Ivan Gachov. The Russian tennis player surprisingly defeated the American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round after advancing from the qualification.

Wawrinka advances in Monte Carlo after a turnaround

2014 winner Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the Monte Carlo clay-court tournament after a turnaround with Tallon Griekspoor. The 38-year-old Swiss tennis player defeated his Dutch opponent 5:7, 6:3 and 6:4 for the converted sixth match point. See also Alcaraz-Sinner in the semifinals: Spanish show in the quarterfinals with Fritz

“It was extremely important to stay calm. You have to find your game in the opening round, the first match on clay is never easy,” said the oldest player of the tournament, Wawrinka, who got into the main competition thanks to a free card. “I’m very happy that I did it, it was important to fight until the end,” added the 88th ranked player, whose next opponent will be world number 10 Taylor Fritz from the USA.

Another three-time Grand Slam champion, Andy Murray, did not make it past the first round. In his first start in Monte Carlo since 2017, the 35-year-old Briton clearly lost 1:6, 3:6 to Australian Alex de Minaur. In the first tournament of the Masters series on clay, the Spanish star, the eleven-time champion Rafael Nadal and the second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will not start due to an injury.