Djokovic: Who is playing in the Wimbledon final? When and where to watch on TV

The Spaniard and the Serbian met twice, with a score of 1-1

They are located in ranks 1 and 2 of ATP, respectively

It is sunday july 16to fulfill their responsibilities for Wimbledon final 2023, Carlos Alcaraz y Novak Djokovic They will meet in London, on Center Court at the All England Club.

In this sense, it should be noted that both the Spanish and the Serbian appear in the ATP Ranking, specifically in positions 1 and 2 respectively. Both professionals have met twice, of which Alcaraz came out ahead in a (ATP Masters 1000 Madrid 2022) and lost in the remaining (Roland Garros 2023).

In the same way, alcaraz reaches this stage of the competition after beating Chardy (6-0, 6-2 and 7-5), to Müller (6-4, 7-6 and 6-3), to Jarry (6-3, 6-7, 6-3 and 7-5) to Again (3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3), to Rune (7-6, 6-4 and 6-4) and Medvedev (6-3, 6-3 and 6-3), while Djokovic did the same with Cachín (6-3, 6-3 and 7-6), to Thompson (6-3, 7-6 and 7-5), to Wawrinka (6-3, 6-1 and 7-6), to Hurkacz (7-6, 7-6, 5-7 and 6-4), to Rublev (4-6, 6-1, 6-4 and 6-3) and Sinner (6-3, 6-4 and 7-6).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE EL ALCARAZ – DJOKOVIC OF WIMBLEDON

The match between Carlos Alcaraz y Novak Djokovic of Wimbledon final this will take place sunday july 16 around 3:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain through #Let’s go of Movistar+.

