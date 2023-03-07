Novak Djokovic he is not vaccinated against Covid and cannot enter the United States. Now the Serbian champion, currently number 1 in the world, is official, he will not play the Indian Wells Masters 1000 (from 6 to 19 March 2023). “Nole”, reads a brief note released by the organizers of the BNP Paribas Open, “si is crossed off the board of the 2023 edition”. Djokovic was forced to withdraw from Indian Wells 2023, having been barred from entering the United States. Instead of him enter the main draw Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Vaccination obligation for those entering the US until 11 May

The announcement seems to confirm the indiscretion of former Florida governor Rick Scott. In fact, the Republican senator had written on his social profiles that the US government would decide to don’t give special permission to Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes to have chosen not to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The number 1 in the world needed this concession to enter the US as the government has decided to confirm thevaccination obligation for travelers arriving from abroad until 11 May.

No to the exemption

In the last few days they had expressed themselves in favor of “Nole” and of the granting of this derogation the tournament director di Indian Wells, Tommy Haas, la spring tennis usa and former Top 10 John Isner. But that wasn’t enough. Djokovic, therefore, will miss the first stage of the “Sunshine Double”. Last year he also lost the US Open due to travel restriction. Back in Australia in January, won the 2023 Australian Open, capturing his 22nd Grand Slam singles title. Last week he extended his winning streak in Dubai to 20, before falling to Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final on Friday.