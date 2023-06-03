Djokovic won 16 consecutive victories in the French Open Grand Slam (Photos) | Open | France

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 01, 2023]On May 31, on the fourth day of the men’s singles match at the French Open, Serbia’s world champion Novak Djokovic scored 7:6 ( 2), 6:0, 6:3 defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovic (Marton Fucsovics), and won 16 consecutive victories in the Grand Slam.

In the first set, Djokovic, who won the 22-time Grand Slam champion, led 5:2 at the beginning, and then entered the “tie-break”, which Djokovic won 7-2 in the tie-break.

Djokovic broke Focovic’s serve seven times in the second and third sets to take the victory in straight sets. The whole game took only two hours and 44 minutes.

Djokovic’s strikes on the wings were consistently full of power and depth, a positive sign for the 36-year-old as he pursues a record 23rd Grand Slam title, And trying to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP Rankings.

In his next match, Djokovic will face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

