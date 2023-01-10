[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 09, 2023]The first Grand Slam of the new season – the Australian Open will start next week. Novak Djokovic, who returned to Australia after a year, came to Adelaide to warm up. As a result, after 3 hours and 9 minutes of fierce fighting, the Serbian king reversed the American Sebastian Korda 6(8)-7/7-6(3)/6-4 and won the 92nd singles championship in his career. Next, we will launch an impact on the “Ten Champions” of the Australian Open.

Djokovic returns to Australia to prepare for Australian Open

A year ago, Djokovic entered Australia to try to defend the Australian Open, and it turned out to be a nightmare. Not only did he fail to make it to the Australian Open, he was also expelled from the country. According to the regulations, the Serbian ball king can no longer enter Australia within 3 years. Fortunately, the Australian government finally lifted the ban, allowing him to return to the Australian Open. According to a survey conducted by the Australian media, 41% of the public still oppose the government allowing Djokovic to enter the country. This undoubtedly brought a lot of pressure to his trip to Australia.

For Djokovic who is preparing for the Australian Open, the Adelaide match is a good opportunity to warm up. There is a huge Serbian community here, which can give Djokovic a lot of support. Before the semifinals, he did not meet a strong opponent.

In the semi-finals, facing the former world No. 1 and Russian star Medvedev, Djokovic still passed the test smoothly and advanced to the final without losing a set. This is Djokovic’s 22nd victory in nearly 23 singles matches across the season and the 131st ATP men’s singles final in his career. Medvedev bluntly said after the game that he did not want to meet him at the Australian Open because “Djokovic is too difficult to beat.”

Djokovic’s opponent in the final, Kodak, is a 22-year-old teenager. On the way to the promotion, the American eliminated Murray, Agut, Sinner and Yoshihito Nishioka in a row and broke into his fifth ATP Tour final. This is also the first time the two have played against each other.

Djokovic reverses Korda to win 92nd crown

In the first set, Kodak successfully broke serve in the 9th game and took a 5-4 lead. Afterwards, with Korda serving to win the game leading 40-0, Djokovic was relentless and scored five points in a row to complete the break. Subsequently, the American teenager withstood the pressure, saved an inventory, and dragged the game into the tie-break. In the tiebreaker, Kodak took the lead to get the set points 6-4, but Djokovic saved three sets points again to tie the score. At the last moment, Kodak resolved an inventory point and won the first set 10-8.

In the second set, the two sides kept serving each other, the score rose alternately, and the battle was 5-5. In the 12th game, Kodak once forced a break point and a match point, but Djokovic came to the net and successfully resolved it. The game entered the tiebreaker again, Djokovic played strongly, scored 5 points in a row, easily won 7-3, and pulled back a set.

In the final set, the two sides once again guaranteed each other the first 9 games. In the critical 10th game, Djokovic seized the opportunity to break serve and finally won his 92nd personal championship 6-4, tying Nadal and tied for fourth place in the men’s championship list. After the game, Djokovic was full of praise for Korda: “He hits the ball cleanly and looks effortless. The way he plays and moves is pleasing to the eye.”

Djokovic points to the ten-time Australian Open champion

After the Adelaide station, Djokovic’s winning streak in Australia has reached 34 games. If it hadn’t been for last year’s ups and downs, Australia has always been his blessed land. Prior to this, he had reached the Australian Open record nine times. With Djokovic’s current state, as long as he stays healthy, becoming the “Ten Champions” of the Australian Open is no longer a luxury.

The new world No. 1 Alcaraz accidentally injured his right leg while preparing for the Australian Open, and thus withdrew from this year’s Australian Open, leaving Djokovic with one of his biggest competitors. Djokovic’s old opponent Nadal has been at a low point in his career since last year’s US Open, and has lost 6 of the past 7 games.

In the just-concluded United Cup match, Nadal lost both games and was in a sluggish state. Most people in the industry are not optimistic about the Spaniard defending the Australian Open, but they are unanimously optimistic that Djokovic can win the Australian Open for the tenth time, thus tying Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. The final result will be announced in two weeks.

