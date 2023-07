Former Austrian team player Marco Djuricin continues his career at Spartak Trnava. The Slovakian first division club took the 30-year-old striker on loan from HNK Rijeka for a year. Djuricin joined the Croatian club last summer but only made five appearances there.

Before that he played for Hertha BSC, Sturm Graz, Red Bull Salzburg, Austria Vienna, Brentford, Ferencvaros, Grasshoppers Zurich and Karlsruhe.

