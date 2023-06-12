Home » DM in Balve: Ehning show jumper WINS in dramatic jump-off
DM in Balve: Ehning show jumper WINS in dramatic jump-off

Status: 06/11/2023 5:44 p.m

Second title after 2002: Show jumper Marcus Ehning won gold again at the German Championships in Balve 21 years after his debut.

The 49-year-old from Borken remained in the saddle of Priam du Roset without a drop in all rounds on Sunday and prevailed in the jump-off against Maurice Tebbel (Emsbüren), who was also flawless to date, on Chacco’s Light. Bronze went to Maximilian Weishaupt (Jettingen-Scheppach) with Omerta Incipit.

“Even if I’m almost 50 now, such a German championship is still something different, especially when you have the chance to become champion,” said the title holder after the jump-off. “I saw Maurice at the finish line and I resigned myself to second place. It’s all the better that it’s happened like this.”

Drop at the last obstacle

Due to the four clear rounds on Friday and Sunday, the title had to be decided in a showdown between the two riders. There Tebbel, who had the better time, dramatically made the decisive drop at the last obstacle.

Several front-runners decided not to compete in the German Championships and instead rode in higher-paying tournaments such as in Cannes or competed as a national team in La Baule.

