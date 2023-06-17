DM of eventing riders: Eventing in Luhmühlen: Krajewski dominates, Klimke injured

Status: 06/17/2023 7:55 p.m

Olympic champion Julia Krajewski took first and second place after the cross-country ride at the German Eventing Championships in Luhmühlen. The decision will be made in jumping on Sunday. NDR broadcasts live from 2 p.m. Ingrid Klimke will then no longer be there.

In the international four-star test, which is also counted as the German championship, Krajewski is in first place (27.5 points) after the cross-country ride on Saturday (27.5 points), although she was penalized by 0.8 points for exceeding the target time by a fraction received.

The 35-year-old had previously shot clean with Eros de Cantrale – second place (30.2). “First and second place: I would never have thought of that. I’m very, very proud of my two boys,” said Krajewski. National coach Peter Thomsen emphasized: “I’m super happy with Julia and her horses.” Third is Calvin Böckmann with The Phantom Of The Opera (31.8).

Klimke breaks a bone when he falls

The afternoon was bitter for Ingrid Klimke with Siena just do it. After the dressage, the Münster native was still in second place. During the cross-country ride, she fell off her mare after it touched an obstacle.

At first it seemed as if the two-time team Olympic champion had remained unharmed, just like her horse. Because of a sore shoulder, the 55-year-old was taken to the hospital for an examination – and there was the bitter diagnosis: broken collarbone! According to the German Equestrian Federation (FN), she needs to be operated on promptly – and will miss the CHIO.

Brit Mollie Summerland, the leader after the dressage, gave up during the cross-country ride after her horse Charly van ter Heiden had problems with several obstacles. The Italian Susanna Bordone came to a clinic as a precaution after a fall with Imperial von de Holtakkers like Klimke.

Five-star test: British women in front

In the five-star competition, which is more difficult and held less frequently than a four-star competition, the British dominate. Laura Collette is in the lead with London 52 (20.3 points). Kitty King took second place with Vendredi Biats (26.8), world champion Yasmin Ingham with Rehy DJ (27.5) is third. The best German starter is Jérôme Robiné with Black Ice in eleventh place (34.1).

