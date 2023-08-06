Home » Dmytro Skapintsev to Knicks in Exhibit 10 deal
Ukrainian center Dmytro Skapintsev has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the New York Knicks.

Skapintsev played 5 Las Vegas Summer League games for the Knicks, producing 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks in 17 minutes.

The 25-year-old big man played in the G League with the Westchester Knicks last year (8.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG).

The arrival of Obadiah Noel is also official, bringing the total number of athletes currently under contract with New York to 21.

