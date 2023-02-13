Fitness Apps they increase stress and create performance anxiety, risking giving birth to a series of obsessive behaviors due to constant competition with others. To hypothesize it is one studio della National University of Irelandwho conducted one of the most significant researches on a field that is still little explored at a scientific level, namely that of the relationship between these applications and mental health of those who use them.

Fitness apps increase stress and create performance anxiety: is it true?

The team of researchers interviewed 272 cyclists accustomed to using the App Strava, popular GPS tracking software that can also be used in swimming and running. This smartphone application, like almost all programs of the genre, allows you to interact with friends virtual through rankings, scores, “likes”. In short, the comparison with the sports performance of others is constant, but this could prove to be a double-edged sword.

Negative effects on mental health

After completing and analyzing the interviews, the experts admitted that these applications can help spread the passion for sports and support training more efficiently and consciously. On the other hand, though, the National University of Ireland team noticed a alarming effect on mental health of users: fitness apps they increase stress and create performance anxiety.

The risk, in fact, is to develop an unhealthy obsession with sport. The reason? Continually posting your workouts to receive praise and climb a virtual leaderboard leads users to look for an obsessive comparison with others, with the aim of doing better and showing oneself smarter. It’s kind of the same thing that goes for classic social media, but translated to the world of sport.

Eoin Whelan, one of the authors of the research, spoke about “perverse effect and exhaustion” in regards to fitness apps. The other most important studies on the relationship between these programs and the mental health of sportsmen are two. The first is from CNN (used Fitbit), whose results showed that 59% of subjects had the negative feeling that the training routines were controlled by the App; 30% instead stated that the comparison with other users creates feelings of guilt. The second is from Duke University, according to which fitness apps reduce the pleasure created by sportleading to the conception of physical activity like a real job (with all the worries attached). These two researches, together with that of the University of Ireland, represent a fundamental starting point for deepening a topic that deserves more attention.

When and why to use fitness apps

Fitness Apps I’m not absolute evil. First of all, as confirmed by the study in question, they help considerably in supporting one’s sports performance because they measure various key data and give us more awareness of our improvements or deterioration. Those who use them, therefore, should take advantage of the technical features of these programs, trying not to give in to the temptation to share every single workout online. One idea might be to just have one restricted friends listso as not to feed one’s desire for competition and confrontation.

Fitness apps can be very useful for those preparing for a race or for those who practice certain activities at a high level. If, on the other hand, you belong to the category of amateur sportsmen and non-professionals (who exercise for the sake of feeling good, having fun and staying healthy), in many cases it is better to leave the smartphone on pause and enjoy sport in its essence. Without pressure. Experts also argue that fitness apps are likely to have an even more negative impact on children and adolescents.

