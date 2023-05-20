Do the handstand | How to learn by yourself

Do the vertical it is one of the functional movements par excellence in many fitness routines, obviously starting with Crossfit, but it is also one of the main asanas of yoga, among whose principles there is that of do it every day to keep the body young and fit. Whatever the reason you want learn handstandit must be clear that to do it correctly, balance, strength and joint mobility are needed in equal measure.

In fact, there is a correct way to do the handstand, and an incorrect one, and even just the lack of one of these qualities undoubtedly prevents you from hold handstand with your back straight and not arched, your hands shoulder-width apart and a perfect straight line from your hands to your shoulders, buttocks, knees and feet.

What does it take to do the handstand

Even more than the balance and strength is the shoulder mobility what is needed to do the handstand: little mobility in the shoulders in fact leads to excessive arching of the back, with the feet too unbalanced over the head and an excessive load on the muscles of the whole body. Therefore, even before learning the handstand, it is important to check the mobility of your shoulders and possibly improve it with specific exercises, starting with the classic circles by grabbing a stick or other exercises with the swissball.Assumed therefore that you have good shoulder mobility and in general a muscle tone such as to allow us to maintain the position of the handstand, you can begin to learn how to do the handstand with some preparatory exercises more or less within everyone’s reach.

How to learn

The first exercise for learning handstand is the so-called Pikewhich are the evolution of pushups with the pelvis raised from the ground more or less at 90° (the so-called V Push-Up). To do the Pike, place your feet on a raised surface, such as a chair or a flat bench, and assume the plank position, i.e. the bridge hold with hands resting on the ground, straight arms and shoulders, pelvis, knees and feet along the same straight line. From this initial position he moves back with his hands (as if to do the “wheelbarrow”, but backwards) trying to keep his legs straight and until he brings his hands as close as possible to the feet. To be able to arrive with hands, shoulders and pelvis on the same straight line and straight legs resting on the chair or bench, you need great lumbar and shoulder mobilitywhich can also be improved thanks to stretching.

From the Pike you can then switch to stand vertically against the wall, which can be performed in 2 ways: front or back. The front wall handstand involves having your stomach facing the wall, and is harder than the vertical to the dorsal wall with your back facing the wall. The handstand to the back wall is performed by placing the hands about 20 cm from the wall, keeping the arms straight and giving the momentum with kicks, trying to hold the vertical position initially for a few seconds and gradually longer and longer. When joint mobility, balance and strength allow you to hold the position for more than 30″ and perform the exercise several times in a row, then you can switch to the front wall handstand, or Wall Walk.

The vertical to the front wall begin by placing your hands on the ground with your buttocks against the wall and your legs together: from this position, bring your feet up one at a time as in a walk, and bring your hands closer to the wall until you reach the body and legs well extended and straight vertically.

The advantage of the handstand to the wall is to offer a foothold in case you lose your balance, and therefore to lengthen the time spent in the vertical position without having to start over each time.

Once you have correctly learned to do the Pike and the two handstands on the wall, front and back, you can move on to doing the single legged verticalextending now one leg and now the other upwards and using the other as a point of support and balance, and then the free verticalperhaps starting about 50 cm away from a wall to always be sure of being able to put your feet down and avoid tipping forward, which is certainly more dangerous and less manageable than falling back.

Credits photo: CC Pexels

