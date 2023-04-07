Alex Curry gives Ben Verlander some hot take statements and Ben has to agree or disagree with them in ‘Making A Statement’. This week’s segment touches on if the Los Angeles Dodgers have the rookie of the year, if the Miami Marlins have the best rotation in the NL and if the pitch clock is the greatest thing to happen in baseball. Do you agree?



2 HOURS AGO・Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander・7:55