Do you know the connotation of the slogan and logo of the Jiangmen Marathon? _Department News_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

The Jiangmen Daily News is reporting on the upcoming Junlebao 2023 Jiangmen Marathon, which is set to take place in 10 days. Marathon enthusiasts are gearing up for the event with a determination to “live up to today and take the lead.”

The slogan for the marathon, “Live up to today and take the lead,” embodies a positive, diligent, and enterprising attitude towards life. It encourages participants to seize the moment and do what they should do, echoing the famous saying “No regrets today” by Liang Qichao.

The phrase “Yima takes the lead” is a homophone of “one horse takes the lead,” symbolizing the idea of running in front and daring to be first. This positive atmosphere is meant to encourage individuals to move forward and strive for success.

The Jiangmen Marathon not only serves as a platform for displaying personal strength and team spirit but also as a stage for conveying positive life attitudes and values. It showcases the youth and endeavor of Jiangmen, representing a city of youth and hope.

The logo for the 2023 Jiangmen Marathon is designed to integrate event concepts, regional culture, and marathon sports elements. The use of bright blue and purple as the main colors symbolizes vitality, health, cultural heritage, historic port image, beautiful environment, and ecological diversity of the Jiangmen area.

The letters “J” and “M” in the logo represent Jiangmen, with “J” embodying the determination and courage of marathon runners and “M” representing the city’s harmonious and united nature. This unique symbol aims to inspire more runners to experience the charm of Jiangmen and create their own glory.

As the marathon approaches, excitement and anticipation continue to build, with participants and organizers alike looking forward to a successful event that embodies the spirit of unity, determination, and positivity.

