Do you know what the right heart rate is when walking?

Heart rate, or “pulse,” is a standard measure of the number of heart beats per minute and increases or decreases depending on the intensity of effort. For this reason, knowing the right heart rate when walking and keeping it under control, manually or with a heart rate monitor, is a great way to gauge the intensity and effectiveness of exercise. That is to know if you are struggling for some result or almost uselessly. When will you learn to learn more about your normal heart rate and heart rate zonesyou will be able to recognize when it is necessary to increase the intensity of the walk and when it is the case to slow down.

What is a good resting heart rate?

Heart rate varies with age, stress and anxiety levels, hormones, type of activity, physical or fitness statusand whether you are taking medicines that increase or decrease the heart rate (for example, beta-blockers).

That said, an important heart rate number to know is the normal resting heart rate. Your resting heart rate is the number of heart beats per minute when you are at rest (for example, sitting on the couch). AND different from heart rate during sleep, which is usually lower (but may vary based on sleeping habits).

Secondo l’American Heart Association (AHA), for most people, between 60 and 100 beats per minute (bpm) is normal. In general, a lower resting heart rate is usually healthier. A higher resting heart rate (above 90 bpm) has been linked to poorer fitness, higher blood pressure, and higher body weight, according to a long-term study published in June 2013 in Heart.

If you don’t have a watch with a heart rate monitor, to find your resting heart rate, lightly press the first two fingertips (not your thumb) on the artery in the inside of your wrist on the side of your thumb. Count your pulse beats for 30 seconds. Then, multiply the number by two to get your total beats per minute. For best results, it is best to take this measurement early in the morningbefore getting up and before drinking your morning cup of coffee.

Once you have an idea of ​​your normal resting heart rate, expect your heart rate to increase a bit when you start moving.

What is the right heart rate when walking?

Heart rate when walking increases or decreases depending on how fast you move. In general, however, walking is a low to moderate intensity activity. You can rate the intensity of any activity, including walking, based on your target heart rate zones for exercise moderate intensity and high intensity.

If you are exercising at a moderate intensity (such as walking or jogging), your heart rate will be between 50 and 70% of your maximum heart rate. If you exercise at a vigorous intensity, your heart rate will be between 70 and 85% of your maximum heart rate.

To determine your target heart rate zone for walking or running, you first need to determine the maximum heart ratewhich is the maximum number of heart beats per minute.

The standard formula for calculating your maximum heart rate is to subtract your age from 220. For example, a 50-year-old person’s maximum heart rate would be 220 – 50 = 170 beats per minute (bpm).

How to determine the right heart rate range for walking

To find the lower limit of the target heart rate: Subtract age from 220, then multiply by 0.50. For example, a 50-year-old person would have 220 – 50 = 170 bpm x 0.50 = 85 bpm.

To find the upper limit of the target heart rate: Subtract the age from 220, then multiply it by 0.85. For example, a 50-year-old person would have 220 – 50 = 170 bpm x 0.85 = 144.5 bpm.

This person’s target heart rate range while walking is between 85 and 144.5 bpm. With that in mind, it might be normal to have one heart rate of 120 or 130 while walkingdepending on your age and the effort you are making.

Wearable technology, such as heart rate monitors and fitness trackers, offer an easy way to monitor your heart rate during exercise. Otherwise, you’ll have to manually check your pulse as you walk, which can be tricky.

When to worry about a low heart rate

Slow heart rate, also known as bradycardia, occurs when the heart beats less than 60 bpm. Bradycardia can be a serious problem if your heart rate is too slow and is accompanied by dizziness, shortness of breath, or weakness. If you experience chest pain, difficulty breathing, or fainting, seek medical attention as soon as possible or go to the nearest emergency room.

When do you have a dangerously high heart rate during exercise?

A heart rate near or above your maximum for extended periods of time can be dangerous and cause dizziness, shortness of breath and even discomfort. A heart rate of 200 bpm or higher during exercise is considered dangerous for most adults.

For this reason it is Know your target and maximum heart rate zonesso you can recognize when your heart rate gets too high during exercise and could increase your risk of cardiac events.

When to see a doctor

If your resting heart rate is too high (tachycardia) or too low (bradycardia), see your doctor for a diagnosis and treatment options, which may include beta-blockers, calcium channel blockers, or blood thinners, depending on your condition. You should also see your doctor if your high or low heart rate is accompanied by other symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath, fainting, or chest pain. If your resting heart rate is too high, your doctor may suggest other lifestyle changes to lower your heart rate.

