Do you remember… Alessandro Del Piero to Juve: 30 years ago the umpteenth transfer market challenge that Milan lost for 5 billion

Milan on one side, Juve on the other. And yes: as well Paolo Rossi he passed through there, Rossonero (slightly), bianconero (a lot). It is inevitable that for what is considered his heir the challenge is triggered again both between Devil e Old lady. A challenge that practically didn’t exist on the field in the early 90s: AC Milan Capello dominates and devours the championships, Juve of Trapattoni at best it pursues, but the disparity of forces is evident. And then on the market… there is Berlusconiwho would make a collection of great players, without problems of figures: he wants Boban? He takes Boban! He likes the first and second place in the ranking of Golden Ball? If you take them both, Savicevic e The priest! E From Naples, Lenses and as well Eranius why not: a display of opulence unmatched for a real one football harem In short.

Of course then in a team that has people like that Braida e Galliani, who have a practically unmatched nose for talent, don’t mind the idea of ​​finding some young champions. Maybe a young man Elber from Londrina or, why not, that little boy who gets talked about in the Spring of Padova. He had come there since San Vendemiano and they also wanted to send it back to us: not that it wasn’t strong, on the contrary, it is that the “virus” of “physicality” was starting to spread. “Oh yes, good is good eh. But he’s small, frail, skinny” and blah blah blah going on in speeches that would have caused a lot of damage and a lot of opprobrium to the ball shortly thereafter.

Luckily the trip from Padua to his hometown of San Vendemiano won’t happen and, on the contrary, he will also start appearing in the first team thanks to Mauro Sandreani. The management knows that he has the purest material on their hands and they believe it: the potential buyers who send observers to study that little boy believe it a little less, with reports that are not always very convinced.

However, Milan would like him, can you ever see that that little boy, who in the meantime also scores his first goal with the professionals by taking over from Simonetta in a match that Padova wins 5-0 against Ternanayou really become the new pablito. Even if he is now more and more talk about himself and more than the hero of World Cup ’82 those who saw him play say you remember Rob Baggio. And then even more, do you ever see that little boy become as strong as Baggio or almost, given that Baggio he Condor Galliani had almost taken it in ’90, only to then have to surrender in front of the lawyer Lambs. A rematch with flakes.

In the end, a revenge that can be taken for a few billion dollars if many more come out for the various Lentinis, for Papin, for Savicevic, for Eranio, etc. A few billions, yes, not too many more. And some little billion is proposed to the Padua management to grab that talent. But a phone call comes from the same management a few weeks later: “Look, there is Juventus that offers more”, “How much more?”, “Five billion”. Too much, too much for a kid is the reflection that is made at Milan. Especially since in the end the kids are sent on loan at the most with all the champions that are in the Rossoneri. And therefore: “Sorry, five billion is really too much” and a young and beardless Alessandro Del Pierothanks to Bonipertionly touches the Rossoneri shirt while wearing that of the Old lady. And yes, “a few billions” Alessandro Del Piero, in the following years, will prove to be worth it.